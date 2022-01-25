Advertisement

Jan 26, 2022 11:01 By receptionradiokerry
Denis Moore

The death has occurred of Denis Moore, Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, Co.Limerick and formerly Castlegregory.

Retired Garda Siochana. January 21st 2022. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of his wife and family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mags, daughters Siobhan and Mairead, sons in law Dom and Maca, sister Patricia (Fermoy), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Thursday evening (Jan 27th) from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm.  Funeral to arrive on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Ballingaddy for requiem Mass at 11am.  Mass will be live streamed.  Followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice.

