Denis McCarthy (Top Cross), Strawberry Hill, Killowen, Kenmare
Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit, with his loving family by his side.
Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Nora, brothers Charlie and Billy, sister Mary and son-in-law Paul.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Aoife, Emer, Caragh, Caoimhe and Sadhbh, sister Eileen, grandchildren Béibhinn, Charlie, Pierce, Odhran, Ailbhe, Keelan and Ronan, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday from 5pm - with Rosary at 7pm.
Arrival at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 10am on Monday for the Requiem Mass for Denis McCarthy (Top Cross), at 10.30am - which will be livestreamed on kenmareparish.com
Followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. House private please.
