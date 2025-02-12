Denis Kelly, Rossanean, Currow and Bristol, UK.

Denis away peacefully on January 16th 2025, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Bristol after a short illness.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Alice, his parents Daniel and Margaret, sister Sr.Domnic, brothers David and John.

Denis will be sadly missed by his children, Sean, Christopher and Tracey, daughters-in-law Zoe and Alison, grandchildren, Sinead, Ciaran and Niamh, great grandchild Ailise, brothers Dan Joe, Michael and Eddie, sisters-in-law, Joan, Philomena, Theresa and Gabrielle, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends in Ireland and the U.K.

Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 10.15am on Saturday morning (Feb 15th) where the Requiem mass for Denis Kelly will be celebrated at 11am.

Burial of ashes afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.