Denis Joseph O'Sullivan

Lohercannon, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at ''The Rose Room'' Hogan's Funeral Home, on Monday 14th November 2022 from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee on Tuesday 15th November 2022 at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass which will be (live streamed on: www.stjohns.ie) followed by private Cremation.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Denis Joseph O'Sullivan, Lohercannon, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully in his sleep on 11th November 2022 following a lengthy stay in hospitals after heart surgery.

Denis leaves his son Steve and daughter Claire, they wish to pass on their gratitude to everyone who has befriended, supported and given their time to Denis since he returned to Tralee many years ago.

They also say thanks to all those involved in his care over the past few weeks.