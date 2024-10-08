Denis J. (Den Joe, Dinny) Crowley of Gortdarrig, Headford, Killarney, Co. Kerry

passed away suddenly at home on Friday 4th Oct. 2024.

Predeceased by his parents, Christy & Mai, brother Joe and daughter Denise.

Denis will be sadly missed by his wife Grace, son Shane, daughter-in-law Ruth, sister Mary O'Keeffe, brother Noel and his wife Mary, sisters-in-law Hannah O'Sullivan, Kathleen Murphy and Mary McCarthy, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and great friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore (P51 PW88), this Thursday evening 10th Oct., from 6pm to 8pm, followed by Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone (P51 E103). Requiem Mass for Denis will take place Friday 11th Oct. at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the mobile tab on the following link https://mcn.live/Camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore.