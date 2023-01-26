Denis Hickey, Scrahan, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.

Denis sadly passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff in Kerry University Hospital on 26th January, 2023, predeceased by his wife Phyllis and brother Seamus. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his daughters Shirley and Carmel, their husbands Ray and Patrick, his adored grandchildren Anna, John, Aíne,Thomas and Denis, his sisters Margaret and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Denis Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree, (Eircode P51 WD63) on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386