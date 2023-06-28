Denis Harmon, Barrow East, Ardfert and formerly of Listrim.
Reposing at the Day Chapel, Abbeydorney tomorrow evening (Friday June 30th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Saturday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem mass will be celebrated for 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Churchill. Enquiries to Buckley Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
