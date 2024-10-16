The death has occurred of
Denis Foley
Unexpectedly, following an accident in Spain.
Denis will be sadly missed by his heartbroken best friend and soul mate Joan. Cherished forever in memory by his brother's Kevin, Brian, Jim, Anthony and Declan. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law Mary, Marian and Eilis, brothers-in-law Mike and Pádraig, his niece Grace, nephews James, William, Aaron, Michael, Steven, Anthony and his grand-niece Anna. Sadly missed by his god-daughter Niamh, aunt Eileen, close friends Aidan and Declan, the extended Sexton family, his many cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and his dog Buddy.
Denis is pre-deceased by his wife Marion and his loving parents William and Mary.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday the 18th October from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am on Saturday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
No flowers by request donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Foundation.
