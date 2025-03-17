Denis Fitzpatrick, 55 Church Street, Listowel and late of Church Street, Milltown, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on March 15th, 2025, in the wonderful care of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel, in his 80th year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mena. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Tim and his wife Anne, daughters Maura and her husband John, Sheila and her partner TJ, grandchildren Julieann and her partner Con, Jack and his wife Moira, Denise and her partner Adrian, Mikey and his partner Grainne, Kelly, Tim and Josh, great-grandson Tadhg Denis, cousins especially Ted and Bernadette, loyal staff, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening, March 18th, from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 10.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Denis being celebrated at 10.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Ard Churam Fuchsia Centre-Listowel at ardcuram.com .