Dromerin, Listowel

Denis (Dodo) Riordan, Dromerin Listowel died 22nd October 2021 in UHK.

Reposing in Gleasure’s Funeral Home Listowel on Sunday 24th from 6.30pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Listowel at 1.45pm Monday 25th for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Dodo’s funeral cortège will leave the church and travel via Greenville to Dromerin Cross. It will then travel via the Dirha Bog Rd to John Paul II cemetery Ballybunion Rd Listowel for burial. Donation in lieu of flowers to the Cancer Society c/o Reidy Funeral Directors Lisselton.

Covid restrictions will apply as per public health guidelines.

