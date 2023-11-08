Denis (Dinny) Cremin, Raycoslough, Blackwater, Kenmare on the 9th of November, 2023 Denis (Dinny) passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital, Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Liz (nee Bergin). Loving father of Denise and Siobhán (O'Brien). Adoring granddad of Donncha and Clíodhna. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Joan and his brother Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, daughters, brothers Patrick and Kevin, sisters Margaret (Clifford) and Moira (O'Connor), son-in-law Darren and Denise's partner Mark Carroll, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Friday evening (November 10th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Denis (Dinny) will take place on Saturday morning (November 11th) at 11.00am in Templenoe Church, followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
Denis (Dinny's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
