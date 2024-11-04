Denis (Denny) O'Mahony, Kilcusnin, Cordal, Castleisland and formerly of Knockachur, Knocknagoshal. Peacefully on November 2nd 2024 with his family by his side under the excellent care of the staff at Whitethorn Lodge Tralee. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his sons Denis and Michael, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Gillian , his adored four grandchildren Lauren, Orla, Ronan and Dara, sister Betty, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

The funeral cortége will depart the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal .