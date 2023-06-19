Denis (Denny) Flaherty, Tarbert Road, Moyvane Village. Peacefully, on June 19th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Eileen and Edward. Denny will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Eileen (née Guerin), son Gerard, daughters Sinéad and Helen, grandchildren Eva, Emilie, Bobby, Meabh, Niall, Eamon and Colm, daughter-in-law Paula, sons-in-law Ned and Dan, brother Eddie, sisters Nuala, Elaine and Majella, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Wednesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Denny being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.