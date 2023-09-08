Denis 'Denny' Burns, Tahilla, Sneem and late of Killeshin, Co. Carlow.

The sudden death has occurred of DENIS (DENNY) BURNS, late of KILLESHIN, CO. CARLOW and TAHILLA, CO. KERRY. Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Helen, daughter Selina and much loved grandson Tiernan. Sadly missed by his sisters and brothers: Valarie, Annette, Noleen, Marion, Liam, Helena and Declan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and extended family. He will be sadly missed and will be forever in our hearts. 'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing in O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, Co. Kerry V93 XP79 on Friday, September 8th from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla arriving at 7.45pm approx.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla on Saturday, September 9th, at 10.00am.

Burial will take place on Saturday afternoon in Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery, Killeshin, Laois, Co. Carlow R93 WT29 at 4.30pm approx.

Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI on

www.rnli.org

Denis' family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.