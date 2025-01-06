Denis (Den Pete) Murphy, Sliabh Luachra and formally of Coom, Gneeveguilla, passed away peacefully in UHK, on the 3rd January 2025.

Denis, predeceased by his loving parents Peter and Johanna his beloved brother Peter and sister Hannah Mary Moynihan (née Murphy). Sadly, missed and fondly remembered by his sister’s Eileen, Mary Ann, brother Jimmy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the Moynihan’s, Flynn’s and Murphy’s, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Denis’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

