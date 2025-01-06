Denis (Den Pete) Murphy, Sliabh Luachra and formally of Coom, Gneeveguilla, passed away peacefully in UHK, on the 3rd January 2025.
Denis, predeceased by his loving parents Peter and Johanna his beloved brother Peter and sister Hannah Mary Moynihan (née Murphy). Sadly, missed and fondly remembered by his sister’s Eileen, Mary Ann, brother Jimmy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the Moynihan’s, Flynn’s and Murphy’s, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May Denis’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS, DENIS'S FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
Recommended
Council warns roads still treacherous and conditions may not improve todayJan 6, 2025 09:49
Killarney and Tralee have had contrasting fortunes in the latest Irish Business Against Litter SurveyJan 6, 2025 09:34
Liverpool held by Manchester UnitedJan 6, 2025 07:46
Republic of Ireland captain joins Bristol CityJan 6, 2025 07:45
Matsuyama breaks PGA Tour low-score recordJan 6, 2025 07:44