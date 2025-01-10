Denis (Den Pete) Murphy, Sliabh Luachra and formally of Coom, Gneeveguilla.
Denis, predeceased by his loving parents Peter and Johanna his beloved brother Peter and sister Hannah Mary Moynihan (née Murphy). Sadly, missed and fondly remembered by his sister’s Eileen, Mary Ann, brother Jimmy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the Moynihan’s, Flynn’s and Murphy’s, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May Denis’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Burial on Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. in the adjoining cemetery.
The Requiem Mass for Denis (Den Pete) Murphy has already taken place.
