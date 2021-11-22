Advertisement

Denis ‘Den Joe’ Lyne

Nov 23, 2021 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
Denis ‘Den Joe’ Lyne, Coolies, Muckross, Killarney.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sisters Mary and Bridie (Spillane) and brothers Donie and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.  Requiem Mass for Denis ‘Den Joe’ Lyne will take place on Thursday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

