Denis (Den) Hanrahan, Lower Aughrim, Moyvane.

Peacefully, on February 25th, 2025, at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Beloved husband of the late Alice and brother of the late Con, Helen, Tony and Billy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Tomás, daughters Maria, Mairead and Helen, daughter-in-law Hannah, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Mark, Luke, Allison and Nancy, great-grandchildren Willow and Eden, brother Brendan (USA), sister Mary (Loughill), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening, February 27th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Friday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Den being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/moyvane, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.

House strictly private, please.