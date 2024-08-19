Denis (Den) Bradley, Coom, Cordal, Castleisland.
Peacefully on August 18th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Jackie and Joan and his brother Maurice. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Tom. John and Mike, sisters Kate, Mary and Betty, sister-in-law Noreen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all extended family , relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence at Coom on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery Cordal .
Family flowers only. Donations to the Coronary Care Unit U.H.K c/o Tangney's Funeral Home
