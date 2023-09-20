Denis (Dee Butcher) O’Regan of the Kerries, Tralee and formerly Anhid, Croom, Co. Limerick, died peacefully (at University Hospital Kerry), on 20th September 2023, beloved husband of the late Rita, adored father of Geraldine, Anne, Fergal, David, Brendan, Denis & Jonathan and dear brother of Fr. David, Michael, John, Noel, Joan and the late Tom & Colm. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Tom, Sarah, Josh, Tara, Oisín, Daibhead, Odhran, Emily, Holly, Maia, Fionn, Cillian, Mateo, Jack & Toby, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his GAA Family- Austin Stacks Club Tralee, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (21st September) from 5pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.