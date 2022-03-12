Denis Collins

Pearl River, New York and late of Well Street, Ballylongford.
Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Saturday morning at 11.30 a.m, followed by interment of ashes at a later date.
