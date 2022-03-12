Advertisement

Denis Collins

Mar 17, 2022 10:03 By melanie
Pearl River, New York and late of Well Street, Ballylongford.

Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Saturday morning at 11.30 a.m, followed by interment of ashes at a later date.

