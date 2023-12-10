Denis Coffey of Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of St Brendans Terrace, Killarney. Peacefully in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Eleanor, loving father of Mary, Eileen, Neil, Denis, Eleanor and John and much loved grand dad of Dean, Hayden, Shannon, Nicole, Chelsea, Adam, Jordan, Kyle, Andrew, Elle, Alex, Ria, Rebecca, Féile and Clara. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his sisters Anne, Eileen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many golfing friends. Predeceased by his parents Cornelius and Mary Ellen.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Denis will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.