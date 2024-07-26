Denis Clifford, Dicksgrove, Currow Killarney, and formerly of Coolnacalee Currans, passed away peacefully on July 25th 2024 in the presence of his loving family, after an illness that was fought with great dignity under the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.
Beloved son of the late Paddy and Nellie. Predeceased by his son Padraig, sisters Maureen, Helen, Nuala and Gerardine. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret (Peg) ,daughter Helen, sons Niall and Donnacha, son-in-law Karl, daughters-in-law Dympna and Ciara, his adored grandchildren Padraig, Caroline, Jack, Conor, Ryan and Dylan, his brothers Pat, George and John, sisters-in-law Mary, Hannah and Cáit, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm .
Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10:30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.
The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's
