Denis Breen, Church View, Knocknagree, Cork, passed peacefully on 14th February 2025, at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and his brother PJ. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary (Linehan, Boherbue) Sheila (Chase, Cavan), and Anna (Dunworth, Feenagh) brother-in-law Dick, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, wonderful carers, kind neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday, the 16th of February from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree.

Requiem Mass for Denis Breen will be celebrated on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree.

Family Flowers only please.

Enquires to O'Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree