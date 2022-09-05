Delia O'Meara née Doherty

Delia O'Meara (nee Doherty) Ballybrack, Firies and formerly of 7 St Brendan's Terrace, Killarney.

Died peacefully on the 4th of September 2022 surrounded by her family and the care of the staff at Carraig Ward of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her daughter Catherina , brothers John, Brendan, Donal and Michael, and her sister Kathleen.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons , Dermot, Johnny and Michael, daughters in law, Patricia, Siobhan and Martina, son in law Richard, grandchildren Lisa, Leanne, Michaela, Adam and Colin, Lisa's partner David and great-granddaughter Kayleigh. Sister Elsie, brothers Joseph and Con, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends. brothers in law and sisters in law. May she rest in peace.

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral home, Firies on this Wednesday evening between 5.30-7.30pm. Funeral cortége will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church Ballyhar at 10:50am Thursday morning, followed by 11am Mass. https://www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carraig Ward, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private.