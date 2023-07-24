Delia O'Brien, Nohovaldaly, Rathmore, Knocknagree Co. Cork

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree​​​​​​​, Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm, Mass will be live streamed on christ-the-king-church-knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv). followed by burial in Cullen Cemetery,

Family Information: On 23rd July, 2023, peacefully at her residence, DELIA, beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother of Helen and John, Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, brother John, grandchildren Amy and Grace, daughter-in-law Sheila, Helen's partner Eoin, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.