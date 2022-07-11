Declan O’Sullivan, Cloondara, Oakpark, Tralee, and formerly of Glasheen Road, Cork

Declan died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 10th, 2022, beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Áine, Ciara and Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mary Kearney (Dublin), brother Maurice (Dungarvan) grandchildren Anna, Conor, Emily, Rory, Mollie and Hannah, sons-in-law Barry and John, daughter -in-law Mandy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence, on Wednesday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m., where the Requiem Mass for Declan will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie and www.mycondolences.ie ). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.