Declan Kerrisk of Ardcanaught, Castlemaine and formerly of Kilburn, London and Kettering, Northants. Declan passed away peacefully on Oct. 3rd 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife May, daughters & son; Lorraine, Steven, Nicola, Adele & Denise, his dearly loved grandchildren Courtney, Sheridan, Brogan, Quinn, Ryan, Connie, Clodagh, Aoife, Jared, Jamie & Erin, great-grandchildren Tilly, Summer, Warren & Zoe, sons-in-law Terry, Pat & Lee, daughter-in-law Rebecca, sister Kay (Houlihan), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends especially his good friend Pat Joe Nagle. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Denis & Peter & sisters Nancy, Maureen, Noreen & Eileen.

Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel on Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Declan Kerrisk will take place at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

​​​​​​​Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The I.C.U. University Hospital Kerry.