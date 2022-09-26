Debora (Josie) Canty née Galvin

Debora (Josie) Canty, nee Galvin, Drumnacurra, Causeway, and late of Rathfield, Caherdaniel and New York, USA;

died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on September 27th 2022. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Abbie and brother Jerry. Beloved wife of John and cherished mother of John Joe, Finbar, Kieran and Jeremiah. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband, sons, brother Sean(Listowel), sisters Mary (Kenmare) and Cathy (Caherdaniel), grandchildren Ciara Kate, Debora, Abbie, Bridget, Joanne, Aubree, Aoife, Brayden, Grainne, Cian, Jack and Alice, daughters-in-law Anne, Mairead, Maureen and Peace, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway on Thursday 29th September from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11 o' clock live-streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway

burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.