David V Main (Dublin and late of Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry.

July 7, 2023 (unexpectedly); beloved partner of Jody, and brother of the late Bill. Deeply regretted by his sisters Marie and Lelia, brothers John and Donald, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lr. Kimmage Road on Thursday afternoon (13th July, 2023) from 4.00 pm until 6.00 pm Funeral Service on Friday afternoon (14th July, 2023) at 3.15 pm at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin . No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, to the RNLI.