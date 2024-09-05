The death has occurred of David O’Halloran, of Rusheen, Ballylongford, Co. Kerry. David died peacefully on Tuesday 3rd September 2024 at the University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his brother John, sister Maureen. Cherished husband of Diane and father of David, Maureen, Julie, Maurice, Christine, Frances. Deeply regretted by his brother Maurice. David will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Evelyn, Holly, Niamh, Jacob, sons-in-law Adrian, Paddy, Tony, Diarmuid, daughter-in-law Sagina, cousins, extended family & wide circle of friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening, 8th September, from 6pm to 8pm with David's funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for David will take place at 11am Monday 9th September in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by interment afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Donations if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.