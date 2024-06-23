David O’Sullivan, Kilmanihan West, Knocknagoshel, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Kenmare Community Hospital on June 22nd, 2024. Predeceased by his sisters Elizabeth (Beth) and Mary, and his brothers Murt and Jack. Deeply regretted by his daughter Tara, son-in-law Simon, grandchildren Ethan and Grace, relatives, friends and kind neighbours, especially Denis O’Connor, Kathleen Poff and family.

May David Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, this Monday evening, June 24th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for David will take place in St. Mary's Church Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.