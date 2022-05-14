David O Connor, Ballymanagh, Valentia Island

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4 to 10pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of Saint’s Derarca and Teresa, Chapeltown Valentia Island at 11 am., followed by burial in Cill Mhór Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/valentia.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia.

Family Information:

Peacefully, at his home. Predeceased by his father Dan and brother David. He will be sadly missed by his heart broken family, his mother Maureen, his siblings John, Mary, Anne, Noreen, Margaret, Patrick and Gerard, his 18 nieces and nephews, his sisters in law, his brothers in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

May David Rest In Peace