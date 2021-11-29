David Nolan Lismore Tralee
Reposing in McElligott’s funeral home, Tralee on Friday (December 3rd) from 5.00 – 6.00PM for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for 10.00AM Requiem Mass, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's funeral home, Tralee
Mother Kathleen, sons Shane and Marcus, brothers John and Adrian, sisters Fiona, Kay, Martina, Theresa, Julie, Sinéad and Audrey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
