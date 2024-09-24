Advertisement

David Lawlor

Sep 24, 2024 11:37 By receptionradiokerry
David Lawlor

David Lawlor, "Rolwal", Ballyspillane, Killarney and formerly of Bridge Road, Listowel.

David will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Patricia (née Fleming), Sister Helen (Limerick), brother John (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all his nieces, nephews, extended family, his many friends and neighbours.

David is pre-deceased by his dad Eddie, mother Eily and his sister Veronica

 

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday, the 24th of September, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am, Wednesday morning, followed by a private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus