David Lawlor, "Rolwal", Ballyspillane, Killarney and formerly of Bridge Road, Listowel.

David will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Patricia (née Fleming), Sister Helen (Limerick), brother John (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all his nieces, nephews, extended family, his many friends and neighbours.

David is pre-deceased by his dad Eddie, mother Eily and his sister Veronica

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday, the 24th of September, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am, Wednesday morning, followed by a private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral