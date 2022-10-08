David L. Slattery of Fenit and formerly Oakview and Rock Street, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (10th October) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for David will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Adored husband of Betty, dearest father of Suzanne (Downing), Franses, Michael & David and beloved brother of Tomás & Angela and the late Michael, Miriam & Paul.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Henry, George, Max, Jennifer, Elizabeth, David, Sarah & Erika, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Henry & Robert, daughters-in-law Louise & Olga, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.