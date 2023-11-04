David Knott, Knocknagower, Liscarney, Cloghane,Tralee.

Passed away peacefully today, 2nd. November 2023.

Sadly missed by all his family, especially his children Sharon, Judi and Eric.

A private Funeral will take place

Rest in Peace

No flowers please. Donations of desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Enquiries to Sean Lynch, Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory, or Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.