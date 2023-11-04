Advertisement

David Knott

David Knott, Knocknagower, Liscarney, Cloghane,Tralee.

Passed away peacefully today, 2nd. November 2023.

Sadly missed by all his family, especially his children Sharon, Judi and Eric.

A private Funeral will take place

Rest in Peace

No flowers please. Donations of desired,  to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Enquiries to  Sean Lynch, Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory,  or  Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.

