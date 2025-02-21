David Joe Breen, Doon, Kiskeam, Co. Cork, passed away peacefully on February 21st at his home.
Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Kiskeam on Sunday (February 23rd) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam.
Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery
Enquiries McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Banteer 087 2569621
