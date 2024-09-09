Advertisement

Sep 9, 2024
David Freeman  Kileen, Iveragh Road, Killorglin and formerly of Ballybeg, Waterford.

Reposing tomorrow  (Tuesday)  afternoon at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin  from 1 o' clock - 2.30pm.

Burial will take place in Waterford

Rest in Peace.

 

 

 

 

