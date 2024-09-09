David Freeman Kileen, Iveragh Road, Killorglin and formerly of Ballybeg, Waterford.
Reposing tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 1 o' clock - 2.30pm.
Burial will take place in Waterford
Rest in Peace.
