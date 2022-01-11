David 'Davey' O'Connell, Fossa, Killarney.
Beloved husband of the late Josie (Hambrough, Mayo) and dearly loved father of Maeve. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen and brother Michael, brother-in-law Pat Malone, sisters-in-law Imelda O'Connell and Margaret O'Donoghue, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, his dear friends and his former work colleagues in the Great Southern Hotel.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in Old Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for David (Davey) will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/fossa-parish
Recommended
KCC to pursue compulsory purchase orders for Killarney town relief roadJan 13, 2022 09:01
North Kerry GP practice to remain closed until next MondayJan 11, 2022 13:01
Two Kerry greenways set to open in JuneJan 11, 2022 17:01
Killarney councillor alleges removal of single and married people from two-bed social housing unitsJan 12, 2022 17:01
New Aldi store opens in KillarneyJan 13, 2022 08:01