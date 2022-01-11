Advertisement

David 'Davey' O'Connell

Jan 13, 2022 12:01 By receptionradiokerry
David 'Davey' O'Connell, Fossa, Killarney.

Beloved husband of the late Josie (Hambrough, Mayo) and dearly loved father of Maeve. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen and brother Michael, brother-in-law Pat Malone, sisters-in-law Imelda O'Connell and Margaret O'Donoghue, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, his dear friends and his former work colleagues in the Great Southern Hotel.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30 pm.  Funeral arriving to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am,  followed by burial in Old Aghadoe Cemetery.  The Requiem Mass for David (Davey) will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/fossa-parish

