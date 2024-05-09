The death has occurred of
David (Danny) MURPHY
David (Danny) Murphy, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kealkil, Co. Cork and London, who passed away peacefully in the excellent care of Milford Care Centre and with his family by his side on Wednesday, 8th May 2024.
Predeceased by his parents Bill and Sheila, late wife Eileen and daughter Fiona, Danny is very sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, son Noel, brothers Denis and Barry, sister Marian, grandchildren Jack and Laila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Friday, 10th May from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Funeral cortège will depart Danny’s home on Saturday, 11th May at 9.30 a.m. on route to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for service at 1.00 p.m.
No flowers please. If you would like to donate to Milford Care Centre in memory of Danny please click on this link.
