David Dalton, An Tuairin Lin, Milltown & formerly of Glounaguillagh, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.
Dave beloved son of Dan & Anna and dear brother of Brendan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Maeve, aunt Breda, uncles Olvie & Redmond, cousins Declan, Gary & his wife Frances, Vincent & his wife Danielle, Linda & her husband Ken, extended family, neighbours & many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening (March 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.
Funeral arriving to St. James' Church Killorglin Wednesday morning (March 29th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
David's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
