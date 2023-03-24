David Dalton, An Tuairin Lin, Milltown & formerly of Glounaguillagh, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

Dave beloved son of Dan & Anna and dear brother of Brendan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Maeve, aunt Breda, uncles Olvie & Redmond, cousins Declan, Gary & his wife Frances, Vincent & his wife Danielle, Linda & her husband Ken, extended family, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (March 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. James' Church Killorglin Wednesday morning (March 29th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Advertisement

David's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.