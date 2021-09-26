David Crocker Bradley, Faha East, Killarney and formerly of Taormina, Valley Road, Cobh.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home Killarney on Monday evening from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of The Immaculate Conception Church Listry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/Listry.

Family Information:-

formerly of Taormina, Valley Road, Cobh. Beloved husband of Anna (nee O'Mahony) and loving father of Maryanne and Joe. Deeply regretted by his heart-broken wife, daughter, son, brothers Pat, Bill, Peter and Niall, sisters-in-law Katrina, Catherine, Leonie and Sharon, parents-in-law Timmy and Anne, brothers-in-law Fergal, Aidan and Kieran and their wives Kate and Katy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Predeceased by his parents David and Noreen.

"May He Rest In Peace"