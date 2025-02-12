Dave Sheehan, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and Leeds, U.K. passed away peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West on Wednesday, 12th February 2025.

Predeceased by his parents Dave and Madge, brothers Tim, Neilus, Seán and Paddy.

Dave is very sadly missed by his brothers Jerry and Joe, sisters Marie and Chriss, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Thursday, 13th February from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass for Dave will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Friday, 14th February at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-assumption-abbeyfeale

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital in memory of Dave, please click on this link.