Darren McKenzie Vass of Ardroe, Ballyroe, Tralee.
Dearest son of Mandy and Peter and brother of Kristin and Denise. Sadly missed by his loving family, his girlfriend Elaine, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.
Advertisement
Reposing at his home, on Thursday (19th May) from 4 pm to 7 pm, for immediate friends and family. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10 am where the Requiem Mass for Darren will be celebrated at 10:30 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
Inflatable toys banned on open waters at Kerry beachesMay 17, 2022 17:05
Tralee woman loses substantial sum of money in online scamMay 16, 2022 17:05
Traffic delays in Killarney due to collision on by-passMay 17, 2022 17:05
Man dies following road traffic accident in TraleeMay 17, 2022 17:05
Reports of Chinese coastguard vessel spotted off Kerry coastMay 16, 2022 13:05