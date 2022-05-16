Darren McKenzie Vass of Ardroe, Ballyroe, Tralee.

Dearest son of Mandy and Peter and brother of Kristin and Denise. Sadly missed by his loving family, his girlfriend Elaine, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at his home, on Thursday (19th May) from 4 pm to 7 pm, for immediate friends and family. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10 am where the Requiem Mass for Darren will be celebrated at 10:30 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.