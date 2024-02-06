Danny Enright, Doonard, Tarbert. Danny died peacefully on February 6th 2024, surrounded by his family at University Hospital Kerry. Danny is predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary Margaret (nee O’Hanlon), his brothers Jimmy, Fr. Timmy and Jerry, his sisters Sr. Kevin, Sr. Aquin, Sr. Rosalie, Margaret, his infant son John and infant daughters Mary and Frances. Danny will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Maureen, son Thomas, daughter Helen, son-in-law Vincent, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren James, Áine, Seán, Niamh, Liam and Aoife, brother Tom, sister Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Thursday evening (February 8th) from 7pm until 9pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Friday morning (February 9th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Danny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.