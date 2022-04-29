Danny Daly, Kilfalney and Farrandoctor Currans.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home Firies between 6:30-8:30pm Monday evening (2nd of May). Funeral cortege for Danny Daly will arrive at St Therese & St Colmcille's Church Currans, on Tuesday morning at 10:45am, followed by 11 o'clock mass. Burial will take place afterwards in the New Ardcrone Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. House Private.

Family Information:- Danny passed away peacefully in the care of the Palliative Care Team , University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his sister Bridie, brothers Mike, Willie and Batty. Mourned by his brothers Con and Jim. Sister Philomena. Sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relations and friends. May he rest in peace.

Enquiries Eamon O'Connor Funeral Director Firies 086-6025457