Danny Daly, Kilfalney and Farrandoctor Currans.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home Firies between 6:30-8:30pm Monday evening (2nd of May). Funeral cortege for Danny Daly will arrive at St Therese & St Colmcille's Church Currans, on Tuesday morning at 10:45am, followed by 11 o'clock mass. Burial will take place afterwards in the New Ardcrone Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. House Private.
Family Information:- Danny passed away peacefully in the care of the Palliative Care Team , University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his sister Bridie, brothers Mike, Willie and Batty. Mourned by his brothers Con and Jim. Sister Philomena. Sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relations and friends. May he rest in peace.
Enquiries Eamon O'Connor Funeral Director Firies 086-6025457
Recommended
Global festival to bring Kerry diaspora back to countyApr 30, 2022 17:04
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious road traffic collision in KilcumminApr 29, 2022 09:04
Ballybunion named one of best beaches in EuropeApr 30, 2022 17:04
Kerry student named best young translator in MunsterApr 30, 2022 17:04
Rally of the Lakes organisers announce road closures ahead of this weekendApr 29, 2022 13:04