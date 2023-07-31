The death has occurred of Daniel Vincent O’Connor, Moulagow, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. Dan passed away under the care of the staff at Cork University Hospital and in the presence of his family, on Sunday 30th July 2023. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Sheehan) and father of Brigid, Mary, Elizabeth, Thomas and Margaret. Predeceased by his brother Den Joe. Dan will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Tomás, Ellen, Liam, Isabelle, Mary Nell and Seán, his nephew William, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Lillian, partners John and Sander, the extended O’Connor, Sheehan and Crowley families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in Moulagow, Rathmore (P51 FFV3) on Tuesday 1st August from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone on Wednesday, 2nd August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Dan's Requiem mass will be live streamed by pressing the mobile tab on the following link. st-josephs-church-rathmore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)