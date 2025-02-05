The death has occurred of Daniel J. Kissane of Ballyledder Lower, Beaufort, after a short illness. Dan was a much-loved farmer, beekeeper, horticulturist, musician, children's book author, and golfer. He was pre-deceased by his parents Dan and Molly, and is survived by his brothers Michael and John, sisters-in-law Kathryn and Liz, nephews Christopher, Conor, and Matthew, niece Katherine, and grand nephews Henry, Laurie, and Joseph.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral will arrive to St Mary's Church, Beaufort, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday 8th February, followed by burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Palliative Care Unit and others at University Hospital Kerry, and the staff of Mercy University Hospital Cork.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort