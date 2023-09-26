Daniel Houlihan, Clounprohus, Moyvane. Tragically, on September 24th, 2023. Predeceased by his grandparents Johnny and Bridget Houlihan. Daniel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his parents Aidan and Theresa, sisters Emma and Rebecca, grandparents Dan and Mary Keane, uncles Donie, Johnny, Donal and Eddie, aunts Catriona, Breda and Marion, granduncles, grandaunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his parents residence, Clounprohus, Moyvane (V31 VO70), on Friday September 29th from 3.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Daniel being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.

Please note- a one way traffic system will be in place, please approach by the Clounmacon football pitch.